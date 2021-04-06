Big Data Administrator (Junior)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for a Junior Big Data Administrator to join their team.
Education and Experience
· BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
· 1 year” experience in a Technology environment working on System Infrastructure
· Linux REDHAT Certification – advantageous
· Datacenter architecture and processes – entry level knowledge
· Network (topology, VLANs, switches, routers etc.) – entry level knowledge
· AD forest and LDAP – entry level knowledge
· Virtualization – entry level knowledge
· Linux OS – good knowledge and experience
· Level of knowledge and understanding about any Cloudera components, any non SQL DB, any relational DB, NiFi or any messaging middleware would be a major plus
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted