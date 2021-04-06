Business Developer (Renewable Energy)

Are you really happy or just really comfortable? Never underestimate the opportunities that await you.

Is this you?

You are a passionate and hungry sales person. You are energetic and ambitious. You enjoy working independently and within a team. You are committed, you are driven by success and perform to achieve results.

You are a dynamic and down to earth individual who is looking to join a stable and growing company who will value your hard-work and efforts. You come along with a minimum of 5 years in a sales environment, with knowledge of Solar PV and Energy Efficiency solutions in the private sector.

You are keen to gain national and international exposure on various exciting projects and you love being challenged and kept busy at all times.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Your primary focus will be to attract, develop, manage and grow customers and projects in the Retail, Commercial, Industrial and Mining sectors within your region.

You will work closely with the Sales Director, the CCO and the COO to map out strategies, to ensure all technical aspects of your solutions are fit for purpose and then to ensure that implementations and in life operations work well. You will also work with the CFO to ensure that appropriate governance and contract management factors are implemented properly.

Your primary territory is the Western Cape but may also include other regions in South Africa as well as other African markets as may be required.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer is an international Energy Efficiency developer that has been operating for 13 years, with a presence in 15 countries across the world. They offer their customers full solutions from project design, construction, financing, management, operation and monitoring.

When you are not travelling to see clients, you will be based in a wonderful office in Johannesburg. You will be working with a group of people who are very big on teamwork, continuously helping each other and supporting each other. You will be a part of a team that has built a strong reputation in the industry.

What you’ll need

Your technical or commercial qualification combined with your minimum of five years’ experience selling Solar PV and Energy Efficiency solutions in the Retail, Commercial, Industrial and Mining sectors will see you qualify for this position.

You come with knowledge of cooling cycles and thermodynamics and have great negotiation skills with the ability to manage large complex business development opportunities and come with a solid sales track record.

You have the ability to travel nationally and internationally. You work well independently and within a team and you have a self-motivated and positive attitude.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a fair and market related salary. You will be exposed to a family orientated and caring work environment with an opportunity to travel locally and internationally where you will be exposed to new opportunities to enhance your career in the industry.

You will be involved in a lot of the exciting projects, meaning that you will never be bored. You will always have something new and exciting to work on, getting involved in projects both nationally and internationally.

Your new employer encourages career growth so work hard and prove your value and you could find yourself taking the next step in your career in no time.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

Business Development

New Business Development

Solution Selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

