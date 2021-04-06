Business Intelligence Developer at ICore

Looking for a PowerBI / SSaS Developer for client location in Johannesburg with the following skillset.

5+ years visualization experience

Proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL)

Highly proficient in PowerBI and Excel

Excellent visualization and analytical skills

Experience building data virtualization data marts through SSaS

Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments

Telecommunications experience

Experience with telecom data assets a major plus

Visualization

PowerBI reporting.

PowerBI dashboard building.

Big Data Integration.

Report scheduling

Excellent written and spoken English.

Qualification:

Qualification: Relevant IT diploma or degree and IT Certifications if you are interest and suitable for this position please apply with your updated word format CV.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft BI

SSAS

bigdata

SQL hive

Cubes

Data Marts

Power BI

Analysis Services

MDX

DAX

Microsoft Business Intelligence

SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

