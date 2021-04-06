Business Intelligence Developer at ICore

Apr 6, 2021

Looking for a PowerBI / SSaS Developer for client location in Johannesburg with the following skillset.

  • 5+ years visualization experience
  • Proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL)
  • Highly proficient in PowerBI and Excel
  • Excellent visualization and analytical skills
  • Experience building data virtualization data marts through SSaS
  • Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments
  • Telecommunications experience
  • Experience with telecom data assets a major plus
  • Visualization
  • PowerBI reporting.
  • PowerBI dashboard building.
  • Big Data Integration.
  • Report scheduling
  • Excellent written and spoken English.
    Qualification:
  • Relevant IT diploma or degree and IT Certifications if you are interest and suitable for this position please apply with your updated word format CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft BI
  • SSAS
  • bigdata
  • SQL hive
  • Cubes
  • Data Marts
  • Power BI
  • Analysis Services
  • MDX
  • DAX
  • Microsoft Business Intelligence
  • SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position