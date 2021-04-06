Business Intelligence Developer at ICore

Looking for a PowerBI / SSaS Developer for client location in Johannesburg with the following skillset.
- 5+ years visualization experience
- Proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL)
- Highly proficient in PowerBI and Excel
- Excellent visualization and analytical skills
- Experience building data virtualization data marts through SSaS
- Experience with big data (Hadoop) environments
- Telecommunications experience
- Experience with telecom data assets a major plus
- Visualization
- PowerBI reporting.
- PowerBI dashboard building.
- Big Data Integration.
- Report scheduling
- Excellent written and spoken English.
Qualification:
- Relevant IT diploma or degree and IT Certifications if you are interest and suitable for this position please apply with your updated word format CV.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft BI
- SSAS
- bigdata
- SQL hive
- Cubes
- Data Marts
- Power BI
- Analysis Services
- MDX
- DAX
- Microsoft Business Intelligence
- SQL Server Integration Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma