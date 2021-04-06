Campus Business Development Manager

This position is available for Stellenbosch and Polokwane

The business development manager is in charge of developing business solutions. The main goal is to generate more revenue for the company. The position will manage client accounts and come up with new sales ideas. This includes new sales strategies, sales pitches, and business plans.

The position will prospect new business by advertising, cold calling, networking, or other methods of producing interest from potential clients. The position will design persuasive approaches and proposals to convert potential clients into business customers. By presenting new solutions and services to clients, you will develop and maintain existing accounts. Working with marketing, technical staff, and mid and senior level management facilitates managing the activities of workers charged with developing business for the corporation.

Ethos and Values:

To ensure the vision is shared, understood and implemented effectively

To demonstrate a commitment to professional learning and continuous improvement

To model companies commitment to excellence, independence and opportunity in everyday work and practice.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Prospect for potential clients and convert them into increased business opportunities

Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings.

Present new products and services to improve existing relationships.

Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives.

Developing quotes and proposals for clients.

Researching organizations and individuals to find new opportunities.

Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met

Finding and developing new markets and improving sales

Engage internal and external contacts

Recognize opportunities for distribution channels, services, and campaigns that will result in sales

Ensure all levels of staff portray the corporation in the best light

Research and cultivate an accurate perception of the organization’s mission and goals

Forecast sales objectives and ensure they are fulfilled by the business development team

Submit and ensure data is accurate on weekly progress reports

Attend industry functions, including conferences and association events, and contribute information and feedback on upcoming market trends

Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills.

Follow the Corporate and Career sales strategies. See strategies attached.

Experience, Qualifications and Competencies:

Qualifications:

Experience:

5 years sales management of a business unit

Competencies:

Time Management

Computer literacy

Knowledge of SAQA and related Acts

Conflict Management

Customer focus

Administrative skills

Query resolution

Good communication skills

Report writing skills

Sales and Marketing experience

Desired Skills:

Time management

Sales

Marketing

Business Development

Sales Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel Allowance

Cell phone

Laptop

Commission

