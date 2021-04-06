CEO x 3

We have CEO x 3 vacancies in the retail industry, part of listed entities. Long established brands. Greater Cape Town area. R3m – R4m negotiable + performance bonus + shares (future).

Requirements

Postgraduate degree or MBA.

BEE positions.

Extensive retail management exposure on an executive level in either a CEO, Director, MD, GM or similar level capacity.

Extensive strategic management exposure in terms of business development and organisational growth.

Must have proven track record of being instrumental in growing a large retail business or business unit as a leader.

Strong business acumen, financial, commercial and business development skills.

Understanding of worldwide retail trends, merchandising and procurement practices.

Exceptional leadership skills and ability to lead executive teams in listed, multinational environments.

Energetic, dynamic and a passion for people, retail and business

Positioning of a large business in today’s volatile market and ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances is crucial to these positions

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance bonus + Shares

