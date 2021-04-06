CISO and Head IT Operations at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The CISO and Head IT Operations will be reporting to the Chief Digital and Information Officer and will work closely with the Head: Planning and Governance, Head: Innovation and Solution Delivery, Business Leaders and Outsource Service providers. The role will be responsible for the Information Security, Cyber Security and IT Operations portfolios.Client DetailsOur is an International company that operates in the Mining and Metals industry.DescriptionIn addition, the CISO and Head IT Operations will be responsible for the following:

Leading and managing the Infrastructure Operations and Cyber Security Department, Infrastructure and Security outsourcing requirements of the business, agreements, partners and partner performance as well as the management of service design and strategy, networks, enterprise security and unified communications.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

Experience working in the mining and resources industry

Infrastructure and security operations management (10 years plus)

IT Services Management

Vendor and Stakeholder Management

Infrastructure and Security Technology Architecture

BSc Computer Science/BCom Informatics Degree preferred

ITIL certification from accredited institution of learning

Job OfferR1,600,000 Cost To Company per annum – R2,000,000 Cost To Company per annum

About The Employer:

International Mining Company

