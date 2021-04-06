CLIMATE POLICY COORDINATOR at FAITH BASED ENVIRONMENTAL NPO

The purpose of this role is to fulfil the function of climate policy content lead for a three-year climate champions project funded by the EU. This project has been designed in order to support rural communities to enter into public and policy debates at various levels on relevant climate change issues. As climate responses must be inevitably local, lessons shared by rural communities, particularly women and youth who are often invisible, will enable policy makers to design more responsive and appropriate policies. This will be done by tracking climate policy and developments; developing popular education materials with this information; supporting communities with research outputs and briefs and acting as the content lead for all workshops during the project; and finally supporting active policy campaigning by rural communities.

The role will be 100% within the EU project and is line managed by SAFCEI. The incumbent will work closely with the other project partners to ensure effective delivery- EU project lead, SCAT, and project partner organization, HBS.

OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT

To research climate change policy on international, national and in particular provincial and local government levels to create climate literacy materials (popular education) for rural South African community based organisations.

To track decision-making and provide analysis of climate policy processes at national, provincial and local levels.

To support and coordinate an effective climate justice campaigning by rural community based organisations to engage in climate legislature through targeted campaigns and partnership spaces.

To actively support climate justice activism and to help build climate resilience in communities

To advocate for the implementation of an ethical, and socio-economic and ecologically just transition and sustainable future.

ESSENTIAL WORK EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

In-depth understanding of climate policy issues.

Strategic experience running local campaigns.

A relevant university degree or qualification and sound experience of at least seven years.

Policy and research experience on climate issues.

Presenting digested and accessible complex policy information – data and reports to affected communities.

Project coordination and report writing.

Community engagement through relationship building.

Working with a wide range of stakeholders and networking in relevant arenas.

Proficiency in more than one South African language.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Strategic thinker who is committed and hardworking, with sound attention to detail.

Strong problem solving skills and a solutions driven mindset

Excellent writing, organizational and planning

Ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Always act as a representative of SAFCEI and the values of the organization and their mission.

Committed to climate justice and supporting communities across South Africa.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT A JUNIOR POSITION AND ONLY CANDIDATES WHO OFFER THE RELEVANT LEVEL OF AT LEAST FIVE YEARS IN THIS PARTICULAR TYPE OF WORK WILL BE CONSIDERED.

