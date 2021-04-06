Code 14 Driver at Southern Oil

Short Summary:



The main responsibility of this position is to drive trucks with the capacity of more than 28 tons to transport materials to specified destinations.

Responsibilities:

Timeous delivery of goods to clients by driving the truck in the most cost-effective way.

Basic autonomous maintenance of the truck.

Continuous effective reporting regarding truck maintenance requirements.

Ensure the necessary equipment is on the truck in order to ensure products can be off loaded.

Ensure the truck is neat and the Driver himself is presentable.

Ensure effective load management: Delivery documentation Covers are fastened Load is correctly fastened Ensure truck is not overloaded

Ensure correct offloading of packed and bulk products at the clients.

Responsible for all delivery documentation with the clients.

Maintain excellent client relationships and a professional image.

Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental procedures as per the Soill Policy.

It can be expected from all employees to be appointed with certain responsibilities as required by the OSH Act, Food Safety regulations and Environmental regulations.

Any other reasonable relevant tasks allocated by Dispatch Manager when required.

Key Competencies:



Minimum Grade 12 qualification

Minimum 1 year driving experience

Valid Code 14 Driver’s License with PDP

Be able to write and speak English and Afrikaans

Experience:

Interpersonal skills

Excellent work ethics

Good time management

Customer service orientated

Reliable and trustworthy

Be able to work on your own

Problem solving skills

