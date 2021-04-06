Code 14 Driver at Southern Oil

Apr 6, 2021

Short Summary:
The main responsibility of this position is to drive trucks with the capacity of more than 28 tons to transport materials to specified destinations.

Responsibilities:

  • Timeous delivery of goods to clients by driving the truck in the most cost-effective way.
  • Basic autonomous maintenance of the truck.
  • Continuous effective reporting regarding truck maintenance requirements.
  • Ensure the necessary equipment is on the truck in order to ensure products can be off loaded.
  • Ensure the truck is neat and the Driver himself is presentable.
  • Ensure effective load management:
    • Delivery documentation
    • Covers are fastened
    • Load is correctly fastened
    • Ensure truck is not overloaded
  • Ensure correct offloading of packed and bulk products at the clients.
  • Responsible for all delivery documentation with the clients.
  • Maintain excellent client relationships and a professional image.
  • Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental procedures as per the Soill Policy.
  • It can be expected from all employees to be appointed with certain responsibilities as required by the OSH Act, Food Safety regulations and Environmental regulations.
  • Any other reasonable relevant tasks allocated by Dispatch Manager when required.

Key Competencies:

  • Minimum Grade 12 qualification
  • Minimum 1 year driving experience
  • Valid Code 14 Driver’s License with PDP
  • Be able to write and speak English and Afrikaans

Experience:

  • Interpersonal skills
  • Excellent work ethics
  • Good time management
  • Customer service orientated
  • Reliable and trustworthy
  • Be able to work on your own
  • Problem solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position