Code 14 Driver at Southern Oil

Short Summary:
The main responsibility of this position is to drive trucks with the capacity of more than 28 tons to transport materials to specified destinations.
Responsibilities:
- Timeous delivery of goods to clients by driving the truck in the most cost-effective way.
- Basic autonomous maintenance of the truck.
- Continuous effective reporting regarding truck maintenance requirements.
- Ensure the necessary equipment is on the truck in order to ensure products can be off loaded.
- Ensure the truck is neat and the Driver himself is presentable.
- Ensure effective load management:
- Delivery documentation
- Covers are fastened
- Load is correctly fastened
- Ensure truck is not overloaded
- Ensure correct offloading of packed and bulk products at the clients.
- Responsible for all delivery documentation with the clients.
- Maintain excellent client relationships and a professional image.
- Comply to Safety, Food Safety, and Environmental procedures as per the Soill Policy.
- It can be expected from all employees to be appointed with certain responsibilities as required by the OSH Act, Food Safety regulations and Environmental regulations.
- Any other reasonable relevant tasks allocated by Dispatch Manager when required.
Key Competencies:
- Minimum Grade 12 qualification
- Minimum 1 year driving experience
- Valid Code 14 Driver’s License with PDP
- Be able to write and speak English and Afrikaans
Experience:
- Interpersonal skills
- Excellent work ethics
- Good time management
- Customer service orientated
- Reliable and trustworthy
- Be able to work on your own
- Problem solving skills