Costing and Office Administrator

Your strong costing and finance background coupled with soid experience in general office administration could put you in line for this awesome, varied position.

Be responsible for:

Costing of projects (advanced Excel a must)

Local and international invoicing

Journal entries

General office administration and support

Qualifying criteria:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in finance or business administration

Advanced Excel

4years plus costing and accounting experience

Desired Skills:

Costing

Accounts

Financial administration

About The Employer:

Industry leader that proudly boasts a strong team dynamic and long term benefit.

Learn more/Apply for this position