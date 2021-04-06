Costing and Office Administrator

Apr 6, 2021

Your strong costing and finance background coupled with soid experience in general office administration could put you in line for this awesome, varied position.

Be responsible for:

  • Costing of projects (advanced Excel a must)
  • Local and international invoicing
  • Journal entries
  • General office administration and support

Qualifying criteria:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary qualification in finance or business administration
  • Advanced Excel
  • 4years plus costing and accounting experience

Desired Skills:

  • Costing
  • Accounts
  • Financial administration

About The Employer:

Industry leader that proudly boasts a strong team dynamic and long term benefit.

