Deal Associate

A leading private equity house is looking for a Deal Associate to join their emerging markets team.

As a Deal Associate, you will support the Executive responsible for the development and management of the group’s emerging markets private equity portfolio, with a focus on Africa. In addition, you might be required from time to time to provide ad hoc support to fund teams in origination, development, due diligence, approval, and implementation of commercially orientated private equity investment opportunities relating to specific funds.

The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated track record of closing successful transactions including private equity funds and/or direct equity investments in Africa and assisting in the management and reporting in respect of portfolio entities.

The requirements for the role are:

CA (SA)

At least 8-10 years of relevant professional experience in investment banking, private equity, or corporate development, some of which should be in African countries outside of South Africa.

Direct investing experience with a private equity fund, fund of funds, institutional investor, or similar entity, with a focus on equity and quasi-equity investments preferred.

Extensive practical experience in structuring, negotiating and monitoring fund investments.

Managing portfolio entities to maximise value.

Desired Skills:

deal making

Corporate Finance

emerging market

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

