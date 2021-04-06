Debtors Clerk at Southern Oil

Short Summary:



The main responsibility of this position is to allocate debtors payments, resolve customer queries and to collect of overdue monies.



Responsibilities:

Ad hoc invoicing and issuing of Credit Notes

Capturing and allocating of receipts to invoices

Sending invoices and statements to customers on time

Reconciliation of customer accounts

Managing the Accounts Receivable Age Analysis

Assisting with debt collection

Identifying accounts to be handed over

Handling debtor’s payment queries

Maintaining relationship with customers

Processing customer credit applications

Maintaining accurate customer data for master files

Assisting auditors with debtors’ queries

Key Competencies:



Education and Experience

Minimum of a Grade 12

Credit Management diploma will be an advantage

Literacy in Microsoft Excel/ Word

Knowledge of SAP will be an advantage

At least 2 years’ debtors experience in a Financial Department

Interpersonal Skills

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Numerical accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to cope and work in a high-pressure environment

Logical thinker with initiative

Results driven in order to meet deadlines

Good team player

Customer orientated

