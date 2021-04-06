Debtors Clerk at Southern Oil

Apr 6, 2021

Short Summary:
The main responsibility of this position is to allocate debtors payments, resolve customer queries and to collect of overdue monies.

Responsibilities:

  • Ad hoc invoicing and issuing of Credit Notes
  • Capturing and allocating of receipts to invoices
  • Sending invoices and statements to customers on time
  • Reconciliation of customer accounts
  • Managing the Accounts Receivable Age Analysis
  • Assisting with debt collection
  • Identifying accounts to be handed over
  • Handling debtor’s payment queries
  • Maintaining relationship with customers
  • Processing customer credit applications
  • Maintaining accurate customer data for master files
  • Assisting auditors with debtors’ queries

Key Competencies:

Education and Experience

  • Minimum of a Grade 12
  • Credit Management diploma will be an advantage
  • Literacy in Microsoft Excel/ Word
  • Knowledge of SAP will be an advantage
  • At least 2 years’ debtors experience in a Financial Department

Interpersonal Skills

  • Excellent organizational and communication skills
  • Numerical accuracy and attention to detail
  • Ability to cope and work in a high-pressure environment
  • Logical thinker with initiative
  • Results driven in order to meet deadlines
  • Good team player
  • Customer orientated

Learn more/Apply for this position