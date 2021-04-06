Debtors Clerk at Southern Oil

Short Summary:
The main responsibility of this position is to allocate debtors payments, resolve customer queries and to collect of overdue monies.
Responsibilities:
- Ad hoc invoicing and issuing of Credit Notes
- Capturing and allocating of receipts to invoices
- Sending invoices and statements to customers on time
- Reconciliation of customer accounts
- Managing the Accounts Receivable Age Analysis
- Assisting with debt collection
- Identifying accounts to be handed over
- Handling debtor’s payment queries
- Maintaining relationship with customers
- Processing customer credit applications
- Maintaining accurate customer data for master files
- Assisting auditors with debtors’ queries
Key Competencies:
Education and Experience
- Minimum of a Grade 12
- Credit Management diploma will be an advantage
- Literacy in Microsoft Excel/ Word
- Knowledge of SAP will be an advantage
- At least 2 years’ debtors experience in a Financial Department
Interpersonal Skills
- Excellent organizational and communication skills
- Numerical accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to cope and work in a high-pressure environment
- Logical thinker with initiative
- Results driven in order to meet deadlines
- Good team player
- Customer orientated