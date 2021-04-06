DevOps Cloud Engineer (Remote)

Our client is now looking to grow their DevOps teams. They are a full-stack workforce that functions within an agile environment.

As part of the DevOps team, you will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining cloud software and systems. The company is expanding into further international territories in addition to building and rolling out a new software platform.

This is a full time remote, work from home opportunity

Job requirements:

3+ Years experience in cloud computing

Linux Administration

Web Servers (Apache / NGINX)

Database (MySQL / PostgreSQL)

Database Replication

Scripting (Bash / Python)

Cloud Platforms (AWS / GCP / Azure)

Backup & Disaster Recovery

Kubernetes / Docker / Openshift

Version Control (Git)

Networking (VLAN / Qos / TCP/IP / ROUTING)

Troubleshooting & Problem Solving

Monitoring (Zabbix / Datadog / Nagios)

DevOps

Deployment Tools (GOCD / Jenkins)

Configuration Management (Puppet / Ansible)

Logs & Security Analytics

To apply for this position, submit your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position