DevOps Cloud Engineer (Remote)

Our client is now looking to grow their DevOps teams. They are a full-stack workforce that functions within an agile environment.
As part of the DevOps team, you will be responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining cloud software and systems. The company is expanding into further international territories in addition to building and rolling out a new software platform.
This is a full time remote, work from home opportunity
Job requirements:
- 3+ Years experience in cloud computing
- Linux Administration
- Web Servers (Apache / NGINX)
- Database (MySQL / PostgreSQL)
- Database Replication
- Scripting (Bash / Python)
- Cloud Platforms (AWS / GCP / Azure)
- Backup & Disaster Recovery
- Kubernetes / Docker / Openshift
- Version Control (Git)
- Networking (VLAN / Qos / TCP/IP / ROUTING)
- Troubleshooting & Problem Solving
- Monitoring (Zabbix / Datadog / Nagios)
- DevOps
- Deployment Tools (GOCD / Jenkins)
- Configuration Management (Puppet / Ansible)
- Logs & Security Analytics
To apply for this position, submit your detailed CV to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.
