Digital Marketing Specialist at Dananda

Digital Marketing Strategist / Specialist
The ideal candidate will expand the company’s brand presence by finding the target audience to distribute marketing content to. You will create and implement the marketing strategy using both offline and online methods to gain new customers. The ideal candidate is both a self-motivated individual and a positive team player.
Take responsibility for managing digital marketing, branding and communications function.
Entrepreneurial, creative and knowledgeable digital marketer with extensive experience developing data driven marketing campaigns and strategies to successfully manage the digital marketing strategy for an international company with offices in Johannesburg, Lagos and Mumbai. Experience in launching new product lines. Proven record in managing product and program launches to increase brand awareness and reputation.
Skills required
Google Adwords, Analytics and Metrics
Search Engine marketing
Brand Management
Content Marketing
Strategy Management
Marketing Intelligence and Research
Public and Media Relations
Social Media and Email Marketing
Facebook Paid Ad creation (Blueprint Certified Preferably)
LinkedIn Paid Ads/ Sponsored content management
Advantageous
Affiliate marketing media buying
Understanding of SEO, HTML, CSS, Javascript and UX
Industry experience
Preferably Edu-tech (or Edtech) or related
Responsibilities
- Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns
- Monitor and analyze effectiveness of marketing content
- Develop and manage website content
- Find and target audiences
Qualifications
- 5+ year of digital marketing experience
- Content creation skills
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Degree or similar level qualification
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
- Digital Campaign Management
- Social media strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree