Digital Marketing Specialist at Dananda

Digital Marketing Strategist / Specialist

The ideal candidate will expand the company’s brand presence by finding the target audience to distribute marketing content to. You will create and implement the marketing strategy using both offline and online methods to gain new customers. The ideal candidate is both a self-motivated individual and a positive team player.

Take responsibility for managing digital marketing, branding and communications function.

Entrepreneurial, creative and knowledgeable digital marketer with extensive experience developing data driven marketing campaigns and strategies to successfully manage the digital marketing strategy for an international company with offices in Johannesburg, Lagos and Mumbai. Experience in launching new product lines. Proven record in managing product and program launches to increase brand awareness and reputation.

Skills required

Google Adwords, Analytics and Metrics

Search Engine marketing

Brand Management

Content Marketing

Strategy Management

Marketing Intelligence and Research

Public and Media Relations

Social Media and Email Marketing

Facebook Paid Ad creation (Blueprint Certified Preferably)

LinkedIn Paid Ads/ Sponsored content management

Advantageous

Affiliate marketing media buying

Understanding of SEO, HTML, CSS, Javascript and UX

Industry experience

Preferably Edu-tech (or Edtech) or related

Responsibilities

Plan and execute digital marketing campaigns

Monitor and analyze effectiveness of marketing content

Develop and manage website content

Find and target audiences

Qualifications

5+ year of digital marketing experience

Content creation skills

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Degree or similar level qualification

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

Digital Campaign Management

Social media strategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position