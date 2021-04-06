Direct Sales Agents at Global Direct

Independent Sales Agents – vacancies available!

Do you have amazing entrepreneurial skills with no opportunity to make use of them?

The World’s Greatest Opportunity awaits YOU!

Requirements:

Matric Certificate

South African ID

Smart phone

Confident

Well Spoken

Energetic

What we offer:

Weekly payments

Incentives & bonuses

Personal development

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp us on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Communication Skills

Face to Face Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Free Training

