Direct Sales Agents at Global Direct

Apr 6, 2021

Independent Sales Agents – vacancies available!
Do you have amazing entrepreneurial skills with no opportunity to make use of them?
The World’s Greatest Opportunity awaits YOU!

Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate
  • South African ID
  • Smart phone
  • Confident
  • Well Spoken
  • Energetic

What we offer:

  • Weekly payments
  • Incentives & bonuses
  • Personal development

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or WhatsApp us on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Communication Skills
  • Face to Face Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Free Training

