Entry Level Team Leader at Capital Growth Port Elizabeth

Financial Services Provider is looking for an individual that is seeking career & financial growth. Our company is looking for a person of influence, somebody that is keen on being developed into a managerial position, within an upbeat and fast paced Sales & Marketing environment.
We specialize in developing business minded individuals into leaders and Independant Franchise Owners.
Training is provided. This is a permanent position.
Job Requirements:
Minimum requirements:
-National Senior Certificate
-South African Citizen
-Between the ages of –
-Reside in Port Elizabeth and surroundings
Should you fit the above criteria please forward your CV
Desired Skills:
- sales
- Marketing And Sales
- team leader