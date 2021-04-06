Entry Level Team Leader at Capital Growth Port Elizabeth

Financial Services Provider is looking for an individual that is seeking career & financial growth. Our company is looking for a person of influence, somebody that is keen on being developed into a managerial position, within an upbeat and fast paced Sales & Marketing environment.

We specialize in developing business minded individuals into leaders and Independant Franchise Owners.

Training is provided. This is a permanent position.

Job Requirements:

Minimum requirements:

-National Senior Certificate

-South African Citizen

-Between the ages of –

-Reside in Port Elizabeth and surroundings

Should you fit the above criteria please forward your CV

Desired Skills:

sales

Marketing And Sales

team leader

