Executive Manager ICT Operations

A well-established company is recruiting for a

EXECUTIVE MANAGER: ICT OPERATIONS

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to be responsible for the management and direction of all IT resources in line with the business strategy and priorities. Ensure that optimal value is realised from IT project and Service portfolios. Educate the board and executives on current technology capabilities and future directions, the opportunities that IT provides, and what the business has to do to capitalise on the opportunities. Create a strategic objective and related costs and risk. Create a portfolio of tactical IT plans that are derived from the Strategic IT plan. Actively manage the portfolio of IT-enabled investment programmes to achieve specific strategic business objectives. Assesses the performance of existing plans and information systems in terms of contribution to business objectives

Requirements:

Relevant qualification

12 years related experience with 5 years’ at a senior management level

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

operations

strategy

information technology

Learn more/Apply for this position