Finance Manager – CA(SA) at Private

Our client in the renewable energy sector is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team in Cape Town.
Ideal start date: 1 June 2021
The purpose of the role is to:
- To manage the financial accountant in Mozambique.
- To oversee internal control and accounting software environment of the Mozambique solar park.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
People management
- Lead, delegate and manage financial accountant in Mozambique
Group and management reporting
- Implement and maintain monthly reporting process to ensure timely reporting for Mozambican entities.
- Assign, delegate and review responsibilities to make sure assigned tasks are clear and executed within timetables.
- Report spending including management KPI’s to local management.
- Assist the VP Finance and Asset Management in proposing and implementing cost saving strategies.
- Evaluate and design general ledger structure to comply with the reporting needs of the growing business.
Compliance function
- Ensure proper processes are in place to ensure all taxes are paid in time.
- Ensure timely and correct submissions of other ad hoc taxes.
- Engage with both tax advisors and tax authorities to address complex tax issues.
- Engage with management and legal advisors making sure all requirements of the local Mozambican laws are met.
External audits and or reviews
- Prepare working papers to bring ledgers to a routinely auditable standard
- Interact with external auditors at the time of conducting of audits
- Management of financial statement audits and other agreed engagements
- Prepare annual (and interim) financial statements
Ad Hoc
- Evaluate and reporting on business development tax strategies.
- Implement ad-hoc group strategies and projects.
- Manage foreign loan repayment schedules. Report and make foreign payments.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- CA(SA), with commercial experience
- Knowledge of ERP systems (ideally Dynamics 365)
- Excellent knowledge of IFRS
- Remote management experience
- Experience working on companies outside the borders of South Africa
- Must be able to work overtime according to operational needs, and to travel to Mozambique as and when required
- Knowledge of Mozambican laws, as well as the culture
- MUST be pro-active and able to take the lead
- Knowledge of currency conversions (e.g.: Meticals, USD etc.), as well as lenders and how this process works
Ideal:
- Expert level in ERP systems
- Intermediate Tax knowledge
- Managed accountants outside borders of South Africa
- Portuguese language
Skills:
- Ability to work under pressure and on own initiative
- Prioritisation is key
- Driven and focused to meet tight deadlines without exception
- Numerical aptitude and general financial awareness
- Organised and methodical
- Driven, always looking for ways to improve and having high aspirations for own work
- Solution-orientated
- Excellent managerial delegation and co-ordination skills
- Communication and team working skills
- Fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High social and intercultural competence
- Dedicated and someone who takes “ownership” to tasks and responsibilities
- Self-reliant and efficient and structured
- Flexible and adaptable with a “can-do” attitude
- Attention to detail
- Proactive and driven
- Able to navigate complex business environments
