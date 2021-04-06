Finance Manager – CA(SA) at Private

Our client in the renewable energy sector is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team in Cape Town.

Ideal start date: 1 June 2021

The purpose of the role is to:

To manage the financial accountant in Mozambique.

To oversee internal control and accounting software environment of the Mozambique solar park.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

People management

Lead, delegate and manage financial accountant in Mozambique

Group and management reporting

Implement and maintain monthly reporting process to ensure timely reporting for Mozambican entities.

Assign, delegate and review responsibilities to make sure assigned tasks are clear and executed within timetables.

Report spending including management KPI’s to local management.

Assist the VP Finance and Asset Management in proposing and implementing cost saving strategies.

Evaluate and design general ledger structure to comply with the reporting needs of the growing business.

Compliance function

Ensure proper processes are in place to ensure all taxes are paid in time.

Ensure timely and correct submissions of other ad hoc taxes.

Engage with both tax advisors and tax authorities to address complex tax issues.

Engage with management and legal advisors making sure all requirements of the local Mozambican laws are met.

External audits and or reviews

Prepare working papers to bring ledgers to a routinely auditable standard

Interact with external auditors at the time of conducting of audits

Management of financial statement audits and other agreed engagements

Prepare annual (and interim) financial statements

Ad Hoc

Evaluate and reporting on business development tax strategies.

Implement ad-hoc group strategies and projects.

Manage foreign loan repayment schedules. Report and make foreign payments.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

CA(SA), with commercial experience

Knowledge of ERP systems (ideally Dynamics 365)

Excellent knowledge of IFRS

Remote management experience

Experience working on companies outside the borders of South Africa

Must be able to work overtime according to operational needs, and to travel to Mozambique as and when required

Knowledge of Mozambican laws, as well as the culture

MUST be pro-active and able to take the lead

Knowledge of currency conversions (e.g.: Meticals, USD etc.), as well as lenders and how this process works

Ideal:

Expert level in ERP systems

Intermediate Tax knowledge

Managed accountants outside borders of South Africa

Portuguese language

Skills:

Ability to work under pressure and on own initiative

Prioritisation is key

Driven and focused to meet tight deadlines without exception

Numerical aptitude and general financial awareness

Organised and methodical

Driven, always looking for ways to improve and having high aspirations for own work

Solution-orientated

Excellent managerial delegation and co-ordination skills

Communication and team working skills

Fluent in English, both written and spoken

High social and intercultural competence

Dedicated and someone who takes “ownership” to tasks and responsibilities

Self-reliant and efficient and structured

Flexible and adaptable with a “can-do” attitude

Attention to detail

Proactive and driven

Able to navigate complex business environments

Desired Skills:

CA(SA)

ERP

IFRS

international experience

remote management

Mozambique

currency conversions

Portuguese

Learn more/Apply for this position