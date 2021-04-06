Finance Manager – CA(SA) at Private

Apr 6, 2021

Our client in the renewable energy sector is looking for a Finance Manager to join their team in Cape Town.

Ideal start date: 1 June 2021

The purpose of the role is to:

  • To manage the financial accountant in Mozambique.
  • To oversee internal control and accounting software environment of the Mozambique solar park.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
People management

  • Lead, delegate and manage financial accountant in Mozambique

Group and management reporting

  • Implement and maintain monthly reporting process to ensure timely reporting for Mozambican entities.
  • Assign, delegate and review responsibilities to make sure assigned tasks are clear and executed within timetables.
  • Report spending including management KPI’s to local management.
  • Assist the VP Finance and Asset Management in proposing and implementing cost saving strategies.
  • Evaluate and design general ledger structure to comply with the reporting needs of the growing business.

Compliance function

  • Ensure proper processes are in place to ensure all taxes are paid in time.
  • Ensure timely and correct submissions of other ad hoc taxes.
  • Engage with both tax advisors and tax authorities to address complex tax issues.
  • Engage with management and legal advisors making sure all requirements of the local Mozambican laws are met.

External audits and or reviews

  • Prepare working papers to bring ledgers to a routinely auditable standard
  • Interact with external auditors at the time of conducting of audits
  • Management of financial statement audits and other agreed engagements
  • Prepare annual (and interim) financial statements

Ad Hoc

  • Evaluate and reporting on business development tax strategies.
  • Implement ad-hoc group strategies and projects.
  • Manage foreign loan repayment schedules. Report and make foreign payments.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

  • CA(SA), with commercial experience
  • Knowledge of ERP systems (ideally Dynamics 365)
  • Excellent knowledge of IFRS
  • Remote management experience
  • Experience working on companies outside the borders of South Africa
  • Must be able to work overtime according to operational needs, and to travel to Mozambique as and when required
  • Knowledge of Mozambican laws, as well as the culture
  • MUST be pro-active and able to take the lead
  • Knowledge of currency conversions (e.g.: Meticals, USD etc.), as well as lenders and how this process works

Ideal:

  • Expert level in ERP systems
  • Intermediate Tax knowledge
  • Managed accountants outside borders of South Africa
  • Portuguese language

Skills:

  • Ability to work under pressure and on own initiative
  • Prioritisation is key
  • Driven and focused to meet tight deadlines without exception
  • Numerical aptitude and general financial awareness
  • Organised and methodical
  • Driven, always looking for ways to improve and having high aspirations for own work
  • Solution-orientated
  • Excellent managerial delegation and co-ordination skills
  • Communication and team working skills
  • Fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High social and intercultural competence
  • Dedicated and someone who takes “ownership” to tasks and responsibilities
  • Self-reliant and efficient and structured
  • Flexible and adaptable with a “can-do” attitude
  • Attention to detail
  • Proactive and driven
  • Able to navigate complex business environments

Desired Skills:

  • CA(SA)
  • ERP
  • IFRS
  • international experience
  • remote management
  • Mozambique
  • currency conversions
  • Portuguese

