Fitter – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Fitter to join their team in Cullinan.

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the role will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, fault finding and repair of mechanical equipment within the mechanical discipline according to sound engineering practice and equipment specifications.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.

Perform inspections in accordance with the Mine Health and Safety Act Regulations and Manufacturing and Company Standards to report all defects and breakdowns on equipment and machinery to the Foreman.

Assist Foreman in executing his/his duties as and when required.

Responsible for conveyer maintenance.

Participate in planning shutdowns, resources, tools and spares relevant to the shutdown activities.

Repair and replace worn and defective parts and reassemble mechanical components, referring to service manuals.

Responsible for attending to machinery breakdowns.

Responsible for cutting, theorizing, bending and installing hydraulic and pneumatic pipes and lines.

Responsible for erecting machines and equipment on-site.

Responsible for the management of consumable stock levels (amongst others, spares and hydro carbons).

Responsible for the overhauling and repairing of mechanical parts and fluid power equipment.

Responsible for trade related administration.

Responsible for the maintenance of mechanical equipment.

Responsible for good housekeeping in working area.

Responsible for performing lock out when required.

Strip, analyse and inspect failures to determine root cause and prevent recurrences.

Engagement and Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the Engineering Function and operation.

Company Policy & Procedures Compliance: Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Safety, Health and Environment Compliance: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values. Manage and report on non-compliance issues.

Perform risk assessments (Activity based and Mini).

Effective Team Player:

Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.

Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.

Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.

Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.

Effective Self-Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10

N2 Certificate

Qualified Fitter Trade Certificate through a recognised institution and apprenticeship**

3 years post Apprenticeship/Qualification experience as a Fitter

Valid Drivers’ License

** Candidates holding a QCTO (Section 26D) Trade Test, where the learning route is not specified on the Certificate, must submit the following: Statement of results issued by an accredited MQA trade test centre as well as evidence of training conducted at a technical training centre (e.g.: Portfolio of Evidence, Logbooks). Should these documents not be submitted, the application will not be considered. Candidates holding S28 Trade Test certificates from non-Mining Sector centres will not be considered.

ADVANTAGEOUS:

Grade 12/N3

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite

Double drum winders experience

Friction/ Koepe winder experience

OTHER SKILLS / COMPETENCIES:

Pass Vienna Level 2 Assessment.

Know and adhere to the safe work procedures.

Have knowledge and skill in diagnosing root causes of faults on machines and equipment.

Use trade related machining tools according to specifications in order to achieve finishing tolerances.

Detect faults and identify trends and report to ensure action to minimize losses or downtime.

Have knowledge and skill in reading and interpreting technical diagrams, manuals and drawings.

Have knowledge and skill in assembling components in a logical order and according to specifications.

Have knowledge to identify and prioritised the critical tasks to be executed during the planned shutdown.

Have knowledge and skill to complete job cards and record actions/findings.

Do Planned Maintenance on equipment according to OEM specifications and safe working procedures.

Identify the tools, spares and equipment required for the work activities.

Respond and attend to breakdowns timeously and effectively to ensure minimum downtime and production losses.

Desired Skills:

fitter

trade test

double drum winders

friction winders

machine faults

root cause analysis

technical diagrams

assembling

shutdowns

planned maintenance

breakdowns

Learn more/Apply for this position