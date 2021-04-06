Fitter & Turner

Fitter and Turner
Port Elizabeth
Market related salary
Our client invites applications from trade tested F&T’s who have 10 – 15years’ experience in plant and preventative maintenance. Will be responsible to ensure all work undertaken is of a high quality and adheres to all quality standard regulations; carry out planned and preventative maintenance; ordering of materials and parts; ensure correct tooling and spares supply; safety value maintenance; repairs of general equipment, heating systems, ventilation fans, gas etc; mechanical and electrical fault finding; boiler repairs and operating skills of boiler both coal and diesel; must have hydraulics and pneumatics skills; sheetmetal and bench works; solid technical skills at a high level in lathe work, milling machine, tooling, reading of drawings, grinding, belt and disc sander, band saw, motor fan bearings, gear and key slots, cutting, drilling, tapping, boring slots. CV application to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- lathe work
- milling machine
- tooling
- reading of drawings
- grinding
- belt and disc sander
- band saw
- motor fan bearings
- gear and key slots
- cutting
- drilling
- tapping
- boring slots
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years