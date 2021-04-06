Head of Service and Application Management at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Qualification:
A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field
Minimum Experience:
- LAN/WAN, Exchange, SQL, Hyper V, VM, DHCP, firewall, cloud and implementation all essential.
- 5 years in a MS server environment dealing with suppliers and supporting network infrastructure, coupled with system implementation experience.
- Proven experience as Head of Infrastructure and Communications or similar role.
- Project Management Experience.
- Great IT skills combined with a good head for business.
- Strong business and process analysis skills.
- Ability to explain complex systems in simple terms.
- Strong leadership and decision making.
Main Purpose of the Job:
- Responsible for Customer services, service monitoring,
- user support/help desk, workstation management, and related software.
- Application PoPi compliance driver (Not related to SAP, networks, servers or Microsoft)
- Cross business Application alignment and integration
- Cell phone and Contracts
- Mobile Data and cost management
- Internal Cost recoveries
- IT Service Catalogue Management
- Desktop, laptop and printer procurement
- IT Cost recovery â€“ Assist Finance with input
- Assisting the CIO/Head of IT with key business stakeholder engagements
- Focused on driving ICT as a Business partner