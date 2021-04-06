Head of Service and Application Management at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Qualification:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field Minimum Experience: LAN/WAN, Exchange, SQL, Hyper V, VM, DHCP, firewall, cloud and implementation all essential.

5 years in a MS server environment dealing with suppliers and supporting network infrastructure, coupled with system implementation experience.

Proven experience as Head of Infrastructure and Communications or similar role.

Project Management Experience.

Great IT skills combined with a good head for business.

Strong business and process analysis skills.

Ability to explain complex systems in simple terms.

Strong leadership and decision making. Main Purpose of the Job: Responsible for Customer services, service monitoring,

user support/help desk, workstation management, and related software.

Application PoPi compliance driver (Not related to SAP, networks, servers or Microsoft)

Cross business Application alignment and integration

Cell phone and Contracts

Mobile Data and cost management

Internal Cost recoveries

IT Service Catalogue Management

Desktop, laptop and printer procurement

IT Cost recovery â€“ Assist Finance with input

Assisting the CIO/Head of IT with key business stakeholder engagements

Focused on driving ICT as a Business partner Learn more/Apply for this position Related