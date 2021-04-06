Head of Service and Application Management at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Apr 6, 2021

Qualification:
A bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or related field

Minimum Experience:

  • LAN/WAN, Exchange, SQL, Hyper V, VM, DHCP, firewall, cloud and implementation all essential.
  • 5 years in a MS server environment dealing with suppliers and supporting network infrastructure, coupled with system implementation experience.
  • Proven experience as Head of Infrastructure and Communications or similar role.
  • Project Management Experience.
  • Great IT skills combined with a good head for business.
  • Strong business and process analysis skills.
  • Ability to explain complex systems in simple terms.
  • Strong leadership and decision making.

Main Purpose of the Job:

  • Responsible for Customer services, service monitoring,
  • user support/help desk, workstation management, and related software.
  • Application PoPi compliance driver (Not related to SAP, networks, servers or Microsoft)
  • Cross business Application alignment and integration
  • Cell phone and Contracts
  • Mobile Data and cost management
  • Internal Cost recoveries
  • IT Service Catalogue Management
  • Desktop, laptop and printer procurement
  • IT Cost recovery â€“ Assist Finance with input
  • Assisting the CIO/Head of IT with key business stakeholder engagements
  • Focused on driving ICT as a Business partner

Learn more/Apply for this position