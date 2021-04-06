Human Resource Manager at National Research Foundation

iThemba: The South African Laboratories for Accelerator Based Sciences is a multidisciplinary research facility that is based on the development, operation and use of particle accelerators and related research equipment.
Purpose:
iThemba LABS seeks to appoint for the position of Manager: Human Resource to provide Strategic Business Support. The incumbent will be responsible to provide leadership, implement and maintain effective and integrated human resource service and contributing to the human capacity building to support the National Facilityâ€™s strategic mandate.
- A minimum of a bachelor degree in the field of Human Resources/Industrial Psychology or related field
- At least 10 yearsâ€™ practical experience in human resources management
- At least five (5) yearsâ€™ experience at management/ Senior management level in an HR Services environment.
- 3 years proven experience in strategic planning, formulation and execution
- Proven experience leading HR functions in a unionised environment
- Sound knowledge of the LRA, BCEA, EEA and all legislation related to human resources.
Skills & attributes:
- People oriented and results driven
- Ability to architect HR Strategy
- Demonstrable experience with HR Metrics and Information Systems
- Demonstrable knowledge of HR Systems and Database
- Assertiveness and analytical thinking
- Negotiation, contracting and change management skills
- Organisation skills
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Contributes towards the creation of a positive, nurturing and innovative culture that values diversity and equity in the organisation.
- Drive the growth and development of leaders across the organization
- Preparing monthly HR reports
- Managing and driving the full functional HR, as well as managing Policies and Procedures, focusing on transformation
- Handling and managing all IR and Labour related responsibilities in the Plant.
- Actively participating in relevant corporate programs and initiatives, complying with professional and quality standards, complying with Corporate Policies and Procedures, and acting in a manner consistent with the Companies values and ethical standards.
- Developing and implementing innovative and effective human resources and organisational development initiatives and processes in line with the NRFâ€™s mission and vision;
- Facilitating the implementation of Employment Equity and Skills Development plans;
