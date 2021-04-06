Human Resource Manager at National Research Foundation

iThemba: The South African Laboratories for Accelerator Based Sciences is a multidisciplinary research facility that is based on the development, operation and use of particle accelerators and related research equipment.

Purpose:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint for the position of Manager: Human Resource to provide Strategic Business Support. The incumbent will be responsible to provide leadership, implement and maintain effective and integrated human resource service and contributing to the human capacity building to support the National Facilityâ€™s strategic mandate.

A minimum of a bachelor degree in the field of Human Resources/Industrial Psychology or related field

At least 10 yearsâ€™ practical experience in human resources management

At least five (5) yearsâ€™ experience at management/ Senior management level in an HR Services environment.

3 years proven experience in strategic planning, formulation and execution

Proven experience leading HR functions in a unionised environment

Sound knowledge of the LRA, BCEA, EEA and all legislation related to human resources.

Skills & attributes:

People oriented and results driven

Ability to architect HR Strategy

Demonstrable experience with HR Metrics and Information Systems

Demonstrable knowledge of HR Systems and Database

Assertiveness and analytical thinking

Negotiation, contracting and change management skills

Organisation skills

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Contributes towards the creation of a positive, nurturing and innovative culture that values diversity and equity in the organisation.

Drive the growth and development of leaders across the organization

Preparing monthly HR reports

Managing and driving the full functional HR, as well as managing Policies and Procedures, focusing on transformation

Handling and managing all IR and Labour related responsibilities in the Plant.

Actively participating in relevant corporate programs and initiatives, complying with professional and quality standards, complying with Corporate Policies and Procedures, and acting in a manner consistent with the Companies values and ethical standards.

Developing and implementing innovative and effective human resources and organisational development initiatives and processes in line with the NRFâ€™s mission and vision;

Facilitating the implementation of Employment Equity and Skills Development plans;

The NRF is committed to employment equity and redress. Correspondence will be conducted with the shortlisted candidates

