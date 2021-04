Industrial Electrician

I am looking for an Industrial Electrician with mechanical or Millwright experience. The individual needs to Build panels, connect equipment, commission equipment, Travel both local and international. Must have drivers license. Must be able to communicate with clients at all levels. Must be qualified (Btech Elec & Mech)

Desired Skills:

millwright

Electrician

panels

Mechanical

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

