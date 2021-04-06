Infrastructure Project Manager

Apr 6, 2021

Senior Infrastructure Project Manager to be based at Jhb North, (Bryanston); Initial 3 Month Probation Period for 3 year Project
R400 p/h

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
  • 6 Years + IT Project Management experience
  • MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio
  • Retail, FMCG background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings
  • Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards
  • Assigning RACI accountabilities
  • Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof
  • Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames
  • Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation
  • Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration
  • Compiling PowerPoint Presentations
  • Transition and Transformation Management
  • Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Infrastructure Projects including hardware / software upgrades, roll outs, telephony, Disaster Recovery sites, decommissioning, IT centre separations, service desks, security
  • Advanced stakeholder management
  • Documentation and general administration

Personal Attributes:

  • Good leadership, project / programme management experience
  • High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates
  • Good administrative skills
  • Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems
  • Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation
  • Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment
  • Professional and corporate demeanour
  • Willingness to learn and grow
  • Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery
  • Good Team Player

Desired Skills:

  • Infrastructure
  • Project Management
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

