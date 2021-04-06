Senior Infrastructure Project Manager to be based at Jhb North, (Bryanston); Initial 3 Month Probation Period for 3 year Project
R400 p/h
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification in IT and IT Project Management
- 6 Years + IT Project Management experience
- MS Office, MS Project, MS Excel, Visio
- Retail, FMCG background and ITIL / Cisco will be a strong advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Scheduling and Conducting Project Meetings, Project Meeting Reminders, Management of electronic Diaries and Venue Bookings
- Compile and circulate Project Meeting Minutes and sign-off according to specific template standards
- Assigning RACI accountabilities
- Updating Project Plans and distribution thereof
- Timesheet collection, compilation, authorisation and submission in accordance with specified time frames
- Cost control and supplier invoice payment facilitation
- Compiling spreadsheets, Record Keeping, Filing, Documentation and general administration
- Compiling PowerPoint Presentations
- Transition and Transformation Management
- Providing thought leadership and insight into complex corporate IT Infrastructure Projects including hardware / software upgrades, roll outs, telephony, Disaster Recovery sites, decommissioning, IT centre separations, service desks, security
- Advanced stakeholder management
- Documentation and general administration
Personal Attributes:
- Good leadership, project / programme management experience
- High attention to detail and ability to stipulate, enforce, follow new specified processes and documentation templates
- Good administrative skills
- Ability to create and adhere to administrative systems
- Good written and verbal communication abilities at all levels in the organisation
- Ability to work fast and accurately in fast paced and demanding corporate work environment
- Professional and corporate demeanour
- Willingness to learn and grow
- Ability to add value to ensure timeous project delivery
- Good Team Player
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- Project Management
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma