Intermediate Big Data Engineer

Our client seeks to appoint an Intermediate Big Data Engineer to join an Enterprise Architecture team with the responsibility of understanding the overall business needs and the requirements. The primary responsibility of this role is to have deep understanding and be able to perform the admin tasks for the Big Data environment

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

? Perform all duties assigned by the administrators or engineers in the team

? Installation of Cloudera components

? Monitoring the environment

? Configuring users and roles

? Configuring NiFi flows

? Ingesting data in the cluster utilizing the designed data pipeline

? Setting up relevant data science frameworks

? Initial troubleshooting of issues

Personal Attributes and Skills

? Technology savvy person with real hunger for acquiring technology knowledge

? Ability and willingness to do research and do remote courses

? Fast learner

? Learning is regarded as a hobby

? Really driven individual

? Ability to work under stress

? Self-starter

Education and Experience

? BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

? 2 years’ experience in a Technology environment working on System Infrastructure

? Linux REDHAT Certification – advantageous

? Datacenter architecture and processes – entry level knowledge

? Network (topology, VLANs, switches, routers etc.) – entry level knowledge

? AD forest and LDAP – entry level knowledge

? Virtualization – entry level knowledge

? Linux OS – good knowledge and experience

? Level of knowledge and understanding about any Cloudera components, any non SQL DB, any relational DB, NiFi or any messaging middleware would be a major plus

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY

The Company’s approved Employment Equity Plan and Targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. As an Equal Opportunities employer, we actively encourage and welcome people with various disabilities to apply. Please note that candidates must meet all education, skills and experience requirements in order to be considered for this role.

c

Desired Skills:

linux redhat

Datacenter architecture

Networking

AD Forecast

LDAP

virtualization

cloudera

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position