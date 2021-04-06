Intermediate C# Web Developer

Are you an Intermediate Software Developer skilled in C# Web Development? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking an Intermediate C# Web Developer

to join their Johannesburg based team.

Desired Skills:

3+ years’ experience as a Web Developer.

Skilled in C#

.Net

MVC

JavaScript

jQuery

JSON

SOAP

AJAX

CSS and HTML and Web Technology frameworks.

Must be experienced in relational database programming and design using MS SQL Server 2021 or later.

Must be familiar in cloud technologies (e.g. Microsoft Azure

AWS).

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position