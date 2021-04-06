Intermediate C# Web Developer

Are you an Intermediate Software Developer skilled in C# Web Development? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking an Intermediate C# Web Developer
to join their Johannesburg based team.

Desired Skills:

  • 3+ years’ experience as a Web Developer.
  • Skilled in C#
  • .Net
  • MVC
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • JSON
  • SOAP
  • AJAX
  • CSS and HTML and Web Technology frameworks.
  • Must be experienced in relational database programming and design using MS SQL Server 2021 or later.
  • Must be familiar in cloud technologies (e.g. Microsoft Azure
  • AWS).

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

