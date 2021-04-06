Are you an Intermediate Software Developer skilled in C# Web Development? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking an Intermediate C# Web Developer
to join their Johannesburg based team.
Desired Skills:
- 3+ years’ experience as a Web Developer.
- Skilled in C#
- .Net
- MVC
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- JSON
- SOAP
- AJAX
- CSS and HTML and Web Technology frameworks.
- Must be experienced in relational database programming and design using MS SQL Server 2021 or later.
- Must be familiar in cloud technologies (e.g. Microsoft Azure
- AWS).
About The Employer:
