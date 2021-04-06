Intermediate Java Developer

Our client seeks to appoint two Intermeidate Java Developers to join an Enterprise Architecture team with the responsibility of understanding the overall business needs and the requirements, designing the system solution using various approaches and technologies and implementing the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes.

The Java Developer (Intermediate) will support the projects throughout the project lifecycle, including requirements, design, implementation, release and post release support.

The Java Developer in the Enterprise Architecture area will technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

? The system development life cycle and involvement in each stage the defined system development tools, processes and workflows

? Part of the team in distinguishing between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

? Delivery of high quality source code and the technologies used and the systems components structure

? Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

? Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

? Perform accurate development estimation

Personal Attributes and Skills

? Software release management

? Solution Design and Implementation

? Software testing and Test Driven development

? Software deployment and maintenance

? Change control

? Time management and prioritization

? Analytical and problem solving skills

? Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

? Excellent written and verbal communication skills

? Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Education and Experience

? BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

? 3+ source code Java (version 8) development experience (backend)

? Deep understanding of the SpringBoot Framework, Hibernate

? WebLogic, JBoss Application Server experience

? Presentation layer development (JSP, JavaScript, Angular 6, JQuery)

? SOAP, REST, XML, XSLT, Web Services experience

? Maven, ANT build scripts

? JMS, Tibco EMS experience

? Java Batch Scheduling (Flux, Quartz) experience

? Knowledge with Business Rules Management Frameworks and continuous integration

? Experience with DevOps (Atlassian Suite) and Linux (L5, LVS, Apache)

? Experience with containerization virtual systems (Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker)

? Exposure to an agile methodology driven environment

? Experience in the delivery and deployment of projects within the SDLC within a high pressure complex environment

EMPLOYMENT EQUITY

The Company’s approved Employment Equity Plan and Targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. As an Equal Opportunities employer, we actively encourage and welcome people with various disabilities to apply. Please note that candidates must meet all the educational, experience and skills requirements in order to be considered for an interiew. Shortlisted candidates must complete an IKM Assessment before they can be interviewed.

