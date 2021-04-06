Intermediate – Senior Java Developer

Looking for an Intermediate – Senior Java Developer to join a fast growing and dynamic team. This is a Starting 12-month contract role.

Desired Skills:

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java J2EE HTML JavaScript NetBeans Agile

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

