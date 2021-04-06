Layout Design Specialist (Fixed Term Contract) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

The successful incumbent will be responsible for the constructional design of floor layouts for new/upgrade branches, including offsite cash devises and all alterations to existing branches, with a strong focus on external and internal branch signage, in-branch communication and overall branch look and feel. This will include the liaison with the relevant suppliers, contractors, landlords and tenant coordinators in this regard.

Experience

2 years’ experience in architectural design and construction

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Construction or Design

Knowledge

Building/ Construction – Methods/ Materials/ Regulations

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Communications Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Persuading and Influencing

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

