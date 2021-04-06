Layout Design Specialist (Fixed Term Contract) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- The successful incumbent will be responsible for the constructional design of floor layouts for new/upgrade branches, including offsite cash devises and all alterations to existing branches, with a strong focus on external and internal branch signage, in-branch communication and overall branch look and feel. This will include the liaison with the relevant suppliers, contractors, landlords and tenant coordinators in this regard.
Experience
- 2 years’ experience in architectural design and construction
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Construction or Design
Knowledge
- Building/ Construction – Methods/ Materials/ Regulations
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Communications Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals