Linux System Engineer – Midrand – R370k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Midrand based specialised IT services and solutions provider is looking for a talented Linux System Engineer to join their team.
This individual will form part of the Switching Core Squad and will be responsible for ongoing 3rd level Customer Support. Apply for this great opportunity Today!
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree
- High degree of interest, experience, and certificate in Linux
- Shell scripting ability for system administration
- Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB/MongoDB, Bash, Python)
- Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP)
- Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.)
- Load Balancers, Routers, Firewalls
- Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus
- OpenStack, KVM, Xen, VMware, Docker, Kubernetes, Redis
Responsibilities:
- Configure Linux OS, network, and applications for new systems
- Maintain and contribute to system standards
- Improve and automate support tasks
- Manage system security
- Assist with OS and manage application patches
- Manage system capacity and performance
- Research and recommend innovative approaches to improve efficiency
- Update the Freshdesk support ticketing information and ensure all tickets are closed when completed
- Assist with the creation of Root Cause Analysis documentation when required
Reference Number for this position is LN52368 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R370K PA per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- XML
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree