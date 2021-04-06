Linux System Engineer – Midrand – R370k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Midrand based specialised IT services and solutions provider is looking for a talented Linux System Engineer to join their team.

This individual will form part of the Switching Core Squad and will be responsible for ongoing 3rd level Customer Support. Apply for this great opportunity Today!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary Engineering or Computer Science degree

High degree of interest, experience, and certificate in Linux

Shell scripting ability for system administration

Linux system administration (RedHat/Centos, Apache/NGINX, MySQL/MariaDB/MongoDB, Bash, Python)

Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTP, XML, RADIUS, Diameter, SCTP)

Telecommunications technologies (SS7, SIGTRAN, MTP, SCCP, TCAP, MAP, CAP, etc.)

Load Balancers, Routers, Firewalls

Big Data / Analytics / Monitoring experience using Elastic, Tableau, Grafana, Prometheus

OpenStack, KVM, Xen, VMware, Docker, Kubernetes, Redis

Responsibilities:

Configure Linux OS, network, and applications for new systems

Maintain and contribute to system standards

Improve and automate support tasks

Manage system security

Assist with OS and manage application patches

Manage system capacity and performance

Research and recommend innovative approaches to improve efficiency

Update the Freshdesk support ticketing information and ensure all tickets are closed when completed

Assist with the creation of Root Cause Analysis documentation when required

Reference Number for this position is LN52368 which is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R370K PA per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

