Logistics Coordinator at Ntice Search

Boasting four decades of expert knowledge in print and packaging this company is seeking the expert skills of a Logistics Co-Ordinator. Their business revolves around customer satisfaction, innovation and production quality and continued technological advancement.Role Purpose:The Logistics Coordinator coordinates processes to ensure customer satisfaction. They will be responsible in managing transport, dispatch, warehouse, stores, sheeter, hysters and stock control. The Logistics Coordinator ensures structures are in place to monitor the flow of goods and materials.Duties:

Monitoring the quality, quantity, cost and efficiency of the process and storage of goods.

Coordinating and controlling the distribution process and movement of goods between the factory and various sites.

Analyses data to monitor performance and plan improvements and demand.

Allocate and managing staff according to changing needs.

Ensure that the warehouse staff and drivers are trained and supervised.

Liaising and negotiating with customers, suppliers, internal sales- and orders department.

Analyzing logistical problems and producing new solutions.

It may be necessary for you to perform duties, which are over and above your general responsibilities. These tasks will be reasonable and will fall within your skills and capabilities.

Requirements:

Grade 12.

5 – 10 Years’ experience in logistics management.

Experience on MS Office package

Skills:

Prepare delivery schedules.

Time Management and the ability to prioritize projects, and process multiple tasks as required.

Capable to develop clear and up-to-date procedural documentation.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident and Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position