Magic Developer – Johannesburg – up to R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the world’s largest producers of branded foods and beverages is currently looking to gain the services of an exceptional Magic Developer on a long-term contract role to join their esteemed organization.

You will be required to design, code, test, debug, and correct program modules in development. Provide support and maintenance of computer systems, produce complex specifications, and implement systems enhancements, work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code which will be deployed.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level and are looking for challenging projects and exposure to new techs, then this may be the right opportunity for you! Apply Now!!

Requirements:

BSC Computer Science/ Information Systems

Min of 10+ years’ experience

Minimum 2 to 3 years systems development experience in Magic, SQL and/or PL/SQL.

Responsibilities:

Implementation of applications using Magic and or PL/SQL

Implementation of processing rules using SQL or PL/SQL

Analyse existing systems to evaluate user requirements, assist with technical specifications

Detailed design capabilities to ensure that the system is designed to consider dimensions such as security, performance, and user friendliness

Complete testing of the application to ensure robust applications

Support of all rolled-out applications (Support includes after hours standby on a regular basis)

Design, code, test, debug, and correct program modules in development

Provide support and maintenance of computer systems

Produce complex specifications and implement systems enhancements

Work with the system architect to define the system design and then develop and test the necessary code, which will be deployed

Reference Number for this position is NN52666 which is on a contract term in Johannesburg offering a rate of up to R700 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position