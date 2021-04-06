Market Agent at Grodirect

DIRECT SALES AGENT

If you describe yourself as having a natural sales ability and are passionate about sales; We have the perfect position for you!

A robust company like Gro Direct handles objectives like marketing, recruiting and customer service, so you can focus on what you do best educating more customers and closing more sales.

If you already possess the hard work, hunger and determination of a successful salesperson, you’re one step from closing the deal with a company that can launch your career beyond expectation.

At Gro Direct, the ideal Direct Sales Agent is someone who:

proactively communicates with customers and is responsive to their unique needs.

values transparency and honesty, always investing in customer relationships.

listens to the customer and seeks to understand customers and their families

shares their expertise to help educate customers and build trust-especially in new relationships.

makes it easy for customers to understand what they’re saying and why it matters.

Minimum Requirements:

South African ID, passed grade 12 and a smart phone.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

puntual

perssistant

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

