Currently looking for a Mobile Developer to join a Vibrant team in Johannesburg.
Desired Skills:
- Ability to work on multiple platforms – IOS
- Windows
- Android etc.
- Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma
- 3 years’ experience using Swift
- Objective C
- Java
- Kotlin
- SQL
- PHP
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed];. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.