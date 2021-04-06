Mobile Developer

Currently looking for a Mobile Developer to join a Vibrant team in Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

Ability to work on multiple platforms – IOS

Windows

Android etc.

Relevant IT related Degree or Diploma

3 years’ experience using Swift

Objective C

Java

Kotlin

SQL

PHP

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; . Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position