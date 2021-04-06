- Network Support Enginer required as soon as possible
- Support an assigned set of clients in the Johannesburg area
- Maintain and manage client networks
- Accompany Account Manager to meetings for new business opportunities
- Do onsite evaluations and audits on network environments and infrastructure
Requirements:
- Minimum 3 years experience in IT networks and servers
- Minimum of MCP international qualification (MCSA an added benefit)
- Able to troubleshoot and eliminate issues
- Must have excellent communication skills and be able to conduct oneself in a professional manner
- Work well under pressure
- MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT
Desired Skills:
- MCP
- IT Engineer
- Toubleshooting
- Networks
- Servers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Well established IT solution provider based in Randburg