Network Support

Apr 6, 2021

  • Network Support Enginer required as soon as possible
  • Support an assigned set of clients in the Johannesburg area
  • Maintain and manage client networks
  • Accompany Account Manager to meetings for new business opportunities
  • Do onsite evaluations and audits on network environments and infrastructure

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years experience in IT networks and servers
  • Minimum of MCP international qualification (MCSA an added benefit)
  • Able to troubleshoot and eliminate issues
  • Must have excellent communication skills and be able to conduct oneself in a professional manner
  • Work well under pressure
  • MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT

Desired Skills:

  • MCP
  • IT Engineer
  • Toubleshooting
  • Networks
  • Servers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established IT solution provider based in Randburg

