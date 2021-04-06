Network Support

Network Support Enginer required as soon as possible

Support an assigned set of clients in the Johannesburg area

Maintain and manage client networks

Accompany Account Manager to meetings for new business opportunities

Do onsite evaluations and audits on network environments and infrastructure

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years experience in IT networks and servers

Minimum of MCP international qualification (MCSA an added benefit)

Able to troubleshoot and eliminate issues

Must have excellent communication skills and be able to conduct oneself in a professional manner

Work well under pressure

MUST HAVE OWN TRANSPORT

Desired Skills:

MCP

IT Engineer

Toubleshooting

Networks

Servers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Well established IT solution provider based in Randburg

Learn more/Apply for this position