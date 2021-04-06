Office Manager- Office Support (Girl Friday)
- R15 000 Per Month
- Ferndale/Randburg
- A permanent position with an established business serving the plastics packaging industry based in Ferndale / Randburg.
- The ideal candidate will be expected to work in a ‘hands-on’ flexible working environment.
- Bookkeeping – basic knowledge
- Reception
- General office support activities and routines is expected.
- Requirements:
- Well spoken (English) –
- Be confident and presentable –
- Have a Matric certificate –
- Computer literate (MS Suite) –
- Be enthusiastic with an outgoing personality –
- Work Hours 08:00 to 17:00 weekdays –
- Have own transport / live near Randburg
- Functions:
- Manage small reception / answer calls-
- Sales support- General office and admin support-
- Maintain professional relationship with Clients and Suppliers –
- Responsible for photocopiers / telephones / stationery and all other consumables –
- Follow up on Debtors
- Assist with Creditors
- Other office support activities as and when required
- Next Steps:- If you meet the above requirements, then please send your CV (MS Word format) to Adele Oberholzer (Director) [Email Address Removed] If you have not had a reply by Friday,16th April 2021, then please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- bookkeeping
- office admin
- people skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
This is a small company, so you are required to assist with anything and everything.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits.