Office Manager – Office Support

Apr 6, 2021

Office Manager- Office Support (Girl Friday)

  • R15 000 Per Month
  • Ferndale/Randburg
  • A permanent position with an established business serving the plastics packaging industry based in Ferndale / Randburg.
  • The ideal candidate will be expected to work in a ‘hands-on’ flexible working environment.
  • Bookkeeping – basic knowledge
  • Reception
  • General office support activities and routines is expected.
  • Requirements:
  • Well spoken (English) –
  • Be confident and presentable –
  • Have a Matric certificate –
  • Computer literate (MS Suite) –
  • Be enthusiastic with an outgoing personality –
  • Work Hours 08:00 to 17:00 weekdays –
  • Have own transport / live near Randburg
  • Functions:
  • Manage small reception / answer calls-
  • Sales support- General office and admin support-
  • Maintain professional relationship with Clients and Suppliers –
  • Responsible for photocopiers / telephones / stationery and all other consumables –
  • Follow up on Debtors
  • Assist with Creditors
  • Other office support activities as and when required
  • Next Steps:- If you meet the above requirements, then please send your CV (MS Word format) to Adele Oberholzer (Director) [Email Address Removed] If you have not had a reply by Friday,16th April 2021, then please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • bookkeeping
  • office admin
  • people skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This is a small company, so you are required to assist with anything and everything.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits.

Learn more/Apply for this position