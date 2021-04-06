Office Manager – Office Support

Office Manager- Office Support (Girl Friday)

R15 000 Per Month

Ferndale/Randburg

A permanent position with an established business serving the plastics packaging industry based in Ferndale / Randburg.

The ideal candidate will be expected to work in a ‘hands-on’ flexible working environment.

Bookkeeping – basic knowledge

Reception

General office support activities and routines is expected.

Requirements:

Well spoken (English) –

Be confident and presentable –

Have a Matric certificate –

Computer literate (MS Suite) –

Be enthusiastic with an outgoing personality –

Work Hours 08:00 to 17:00 weekdays –

Have own transport / live near Randburg

Functions:

Manage small reception / answer calls-

Sales support- General office and admin support-

Maintain professional relationship with Clients and Suppliers –

Responsible for photocopiers / telephones / stationery and all other consumables –

Follow up on Debtors

Assist with Creditors

Other office support activities as and when required

Next Steps:- If you meet the above requirements, then please send your CV (MS Word format) to Adele Oberholzer (Director) [Email Address Removed] If you have not had a reply by Friday,16th April 2021, then please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

bookkeeping

office admin

people skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

This is a small company, so you are required to assist with anything and everything.

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits.

