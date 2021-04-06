Payroll Manager at Tax Consulting SA

Our expanding company is looking for an efficient, experienced and dynamic Payroll Manager capable of overseeing the payroll discipline.

Working in a consulting environment will require and independent and hands-on approach. Prospective candidates must incorporate a measure of creating work structures which will enable them to handle a high-pressure environment and deliver within strenuous deadlines.

Objectives:

The best candidate for this permanent position should be able to surmount a fast paced and busy environment. Advanced numeracy skills and able to multitask effectively, is essential. The incumbent will be required to manage all aspects of payroll in a timely and accurate manner.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please complete the following questionnaire to allow us to process your application:

https : // forms . gle / 1DoTxebLU1 gKAQ8s6

Please note there should be no spaces in the URL provided.

Duties:

Payroll:

Managing the full internal and external payrolls.

Meet all payroll deadlines.

Maintenance of VIP system.

Ensure that all monthly, bi-annual and annual statutory returns are reconciled and submitted.

Ensure payments are done on time.

Reconciliation of external payroll with cashflow.

General:

Assist staff and management should any payroll queries arise, or any research be needed.

Stay abreast with any changes to payroll, tax and travel compensation and that might be applicable to us as a Company or to our clients in the Payroll and HR department.

Minimum Requirements:

VIP experience.

EMP201 returns.

EMP501 reconciliation and submission.

Knowledge of tax certificate codes.

Preferable expatriate payroll experience.

Advanced Excel skills.

Good accounting knowledge.

Journal and reconciliation experience.

10 Years payroll experience.

Skills & Qualities:

Customer orientation.

Excellent communication skills.

Hard worker.

Deadline driven.

Accurate.

Strong numerical skills.

Managerial history.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Payroll & Wages

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

