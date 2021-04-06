Personal Investments Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Run projects of varying degrees of complexity, while producing market research reports & analysing fund and client data as the next Data Analyst sought by a dynamic Fund Management Firm to support its Personal Investments team. You must possess a Systems/Commerce or related tertiary qualification with numerical subjects, a Data Science qualification and/or experience, understand Financial Services, have an Analytical/Quantitative/IS background, Advanced Excel and extensive experience of Power BI, Spotfire or similar. Any PowerPoint and Investment Industry experience will prove [URL Removed] support to the head of personal investments and the Strategy Execution Manager.

Clean, transform and model data from various sources.

Extract insights from data that support decision making.

Develop an understanding and keep abreast of industry and competitor trends.

Conduct varied analysis of the competitor landscape, including competing funds, pricing models, performance and tactical changes by competitors.

Assist in the design of reports, co-ordinate and qualify the accuracy and disseminate to internal stakeholders.

Co-ordinate, update and proof monthly, quarterly and annual collateral outputs for Personal Investments.

Engage in strategic project support activities such as scoping, recording and tracking project tasks and end user testing.

Support with escalations and investigations in client and account manager queries.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Systems or Commerce or related tertiary qualification with numerical subjects.

Experience/Skills –

Understanding of the Financial Services industry.

Data Science experience and/or qualifications.

Analytical/Quantitative/IS background.

MS Office – Advanced Excel.

Advanced experience with BI tools – Power BI/Spotfire, or something similar.

Advantageous –

PowerPoint experience.

Understanding of the Investment industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail, a willingness to learn and be hands-on, well organised and good at multi-tasking.

Confident.

Strong numeracy skills.

Proactive and able to use initiative.

Eager to learn.

Team player.

Loyalty and integrity.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

