Plant Engineer JHB

Stop, if you are a Plant Engineer then this is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a very successful FMCG manufacturing company.
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12
- Degree in mechanical engineering
- Must have GCC factories
- 6+ years’ experience
- FMCG manufacturing industry experience is a must
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV or fax. You can also contact Grant or visit
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates, should you not hear from us in 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.