Plant Engineer JHB

Stop, if you are a Plant Engineer then this is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a very successful FMCG manufacturing company.

Desired Skills:

Grade 12

Degree in mechanical engineering

Must have GCC factories

6+ years’ experience

FMCG manufacturing industry experience is a must

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax [Phone Number Removed]; . You can also contact Grant on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates, should you not hear from us in 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position