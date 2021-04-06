Procurement Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package

Key responsibilities will include:

Support Project Engineering and Project Implementation Teams for the Southern Africa Region

Responsible for gathering requirements from engineering, sending out Request for Quotation (RFQ) performing negotiations, and contract management

Project Requirements Gathering: Participates in the project kick-off meeting to understand the requirements in tanks, pipes, skids, supply and installation, automation, engineering services

Sourcing: Executes complete sourcing process including, requirements, RFQ, Negotiation and Award

Contracting: Gets all contracts and onboarding documents, to comply with legal requirements

Supplier Base Management: Maintains supplier lists, and updates based on supplier performance and Category Strategy

Pre-Project: Obtains and shares quotes with the Pre-Project team to help build commercial proposals to end customer

Project Implementation: Ensures RFQ’s are conducted timely and cost is within budget to guarantee the PSE Projects’ profitability

Data Management: Manages Vendor Data in SAP system to ensure compliance with registration process

Stakeholder Management: Responsible for the local interface with Project Engineering, Project Management, Sales, After Sales and Quality

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

7-8 years Sourcing and Contracting experience in Engineering / Technical / Capital equipment Categories

Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Process Engineering / Master’s in Engineering / Project Management (PMP)

Ability to lead and deliver results in complex projects

South African Citizens only

Desired Skills:

Project Engineering

