Procurement Manager

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package
Key responsibilities will include:
- Support Project Engineering and Project Implementation Teams for the Southern Africa Region
- Responsible for gathering requirements from engineering, sending out Request for Quotation (RFQ) performing negotiations, and contract management
- Project Requirements Gathering: Participates in the project kick-off meeting to understand the requirements in tanks, pipes, skids, supply and installation, automation, engineering services
- Sourcing: Executes complete sourcing process including, requirements, RFQ, Negotiation and Award
- Contracting: Gets all contracts and onboarding documents, to comply with legal requirements
- Supplier Base Management: Maintains supplier lists, and updates based on supplier performance and Category Strategy
- Pre-Project: Obtains and shares quotes with the Pre-Project team to help build commercial proposals to end customer
- Project Implementation: Ensures RFQ’s are conducted timely and cost is within budget to guarantee the PSE Projects’ profitability
- Data Management: Manages Vendor Data in SAP system to ensure compliance with registration process
- Stakeholder Management: Responsible for the local interface with Project Engineering, Project Management, Sales, After Sales and Quality
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- 7-8 years Sourcing and Contracting experience in Engineering / Technical / Capital equipment Categories
- Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Process Engineering / Master’s in Engineering / Project Management (PMP)
- Ability to lead and deliver results in complex projects
South African Citizens only
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Project Engineering