Procurement Manager

Apr 6, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Support Project Engineering and Project Implementation Teams for the Southern Africa Region
  • Responsible for gathering requirements from engineering, sending out Request for Quotation (RFQ) performing negotiations, and contract management
  • Project Requirements Gathering: Participates in the project kick-off meeting to understand the requirements in tanks, pipes, skids, supply and installation, automation, engineering services
  • Sourcing: Executes complete sourcing process including, requirements, RFQ, Negotiation and Award
  • Contracting: Gets all contracts and onboarding documents, to comply with legal requirements
  • Supplier Base Management: Maintains supplier lists, and updates based on supplier performance and Category Strategy
  • Pre-Project: Obtains and shares quotes with the Pre-Project team to help build commercial proposals to end customer
  • Project Implementation: Ensures RFQ’s are conducted timely and cost is within budget to guarantee the PSE Projects’ profitability
  • Data Management: Manages Vendor Data in SAP system to ensure compliance with registration process
  • Stakeholder Management: Responsible for the local interface with Project Engineering, Project Management, Sales, After Sales and Quality

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • 7-8 years Sourcing and Contracting experience in Engineering / Technical / Capital equipment Categories
  • Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Process Engineering / Master’s in Engineering / Project Management (PMP)
  • Ability to lead and deliver results in complex projects

South African Citizens only
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Project Engineering

