Project Coordinator (x4) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic FinTech company providing business solutions & e-commerce seeks a meticulous & solutions-driven Project Coordinator to join its team. Your core role will include end-to-end project co-ordination, including commissioning, configuration and testing of a client solution based on customer business requirements. You will require a Diploma in Technical or Project Management, 5 years’ experience in a similar role – preferably in Payments Services/Financial/Banking industry, experience with Agile & Waterfall methodologies, solid understanding of the SDLC & technical and business process knowledge. Both local and international travel will be [URL Removed] the successful delivery of projects for a range of clients, including the management of dependencies on third-party suppliers.

Create clear and attainable project objectives, build project requirements and manage constraints and expectations of multiple stakeholders.

Conduct research where necessary to gain technical understanding of projects.

Provide recommendations for improvements of products and systems.

Escalate issues to relevant internal and external stakeholders.

Commission and install software into SIT, UAT and Production environments.

Manage technical configuration of the solution.

Compile Functional Requirements documentation based on customers’ Business Requirements documents, and perform gap analysis.

Compile training documentation and deliver client training.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Diploma in Technical or Project Management.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ Project Co-ordination experience is required. Preference will be given to applicants with payment services, financial industry or banking experience.

Experience in both Agile and Waterfall methodologies.

Solid understanding of SDLC processes and methodologies.

A combination of technical and business process knowledge.

Ability to work in an external customer-facing environment.

Excellent Document Management skills.

Willingness to travel locally and internationally.

Be willing to work overtime if required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Detail-oriented.

Deadline-driven.

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Use good interpretation skills.

Act with integrity at all times.

Enthusiastic and career driven.

Be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Have good communication skills – verbal and written (English).

