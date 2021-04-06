Project Manager – Information Security at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have the relevant Information security project management experience ideally within a retail [URL Removed] Objectives1. Project initiation – Project charter2. Project planning – Project management plan including: o Project schedule o Project budget o Project quality plan o Risk management plan3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution: o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log o Project status reports o Project steering committee presentation 4. Project close – close out presentation, reports and handoverQualifications

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

Essential: 5-8 years Project Management

Desirable: 2-3 years Retail Industry experience

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

Learn more/Apply for this position