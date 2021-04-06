Provincial Manager – Polokwane

Our client, a prestigious Financial Institution, is looking for a Provincial Manager in the Polokwane, Limpopo area. This is an EE opportunity.

Requirements:

  • B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services
  • 5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment
  • 5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)
  • 2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager
  • Knowledge / Experience in SAP
  • Microsoft Office
  • Willing to travel extensively

Key Performance Areas:

  • Business and Operations Management
  • Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition
  • Development Impact Mandate
  • Customer Value and Stakeholder Management
  • Financial Sustainability
  • Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement
  • Departmental and People Management

Please note should you not receive a response within 10 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

