Provincial Manager – Vryburg

Our client, a prestigious Financial Institution, is looking for a Provincial Manager in the Vryburg, North West area. This is an EE opportunity.
Requirements:
- B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment
- 5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)
- 2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager
- Knowledge / Experience in SAP
- Microsoft Office
- Willing to travel extensively
Key Performance Areas:
- Business and Operations Management
- Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition
- Development Impact Mandate
- Customer Value and Stakeholder Management
- Financial Sustainability
- Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement
- Departmental and People Management
