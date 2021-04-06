QA (SQL & Report Writing) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Software Provider in the automotive industry based in Cape Town seeks a highly meticulous QA with strong SQL experience and reporting writing skills. The ideal candidate must also preferably have an accounting background or have worked on accounting systems. Your role will entail changing client data on SQL databases, testing completed development cases and converting legacy reports into a more modern reporting framework. You will also assist the Data Team with data changes in customer databases as well as present data to industry stakeholders.

