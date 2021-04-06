Quality & Compliance Officer

Quality Control & Compliance Officer

R 30 000 per month (dependant on qualification & experience)

Patensie

Successful candidate will be responsible for all aspects of quality control in the citrus pack house to ensure that the fruit dispatched from the pack house fulfils the pre-set requirements and be expected to reconcile and communicate all reports relating to harvested, packed and distributed fruit. Will be monitoring specific pre-harvest operations that affect overall quality and ensure that all accreditations and registrations are done according to specifications. The successful applicant will need to be strong, self-assured, assertive and be a team player. Will take part in planning, executing and reconciliation of supplied fruit, whilst reporting regularly to the Marketing Manager. At least 3 years of experience in quality control; Experience in auditing and a qualification in Logistics will be an advantage with advanced Excel skills; This position will require traveling to the different production units and therefore requires the applicant to have a valid driver’s licence. CVs to [Email Address Removed] before 19th Feb. 2021

Desired Skills:

Quality Control

compliance officer

About The Employer:

farm

Learn more/Apply for this position