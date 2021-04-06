Sales Consultant Insurance

Sales Consultant – Close the Deal!

We are looking for confident go getter individuals motivated by money and competitiveness. Must be tenacious and hard working with a close the deal attitude.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Sales Consultant to be based permanently in Sandton. This position will focus on selling quality insurance products to referral based leads. The pay range on offer for a permanent position is R5 000.00 to R5 500.00 Basic Salary + Commission earnings Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV + Matric Certificate to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Sales experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license – essential

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to make a sale

Selling quality insurance products to referral based leads

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Clear ITC

Clear Criminal Record

Why Should You Apply?

This is a self-driven position – what you put in is what you get out!

No cold calling

No field work

No experience required

Excellent incentive structure during training

No claw back of commission earnings

Paid Training program

Flexible working hours

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

Tenacious

Determined

Goal Driven

Results orientated

Target Achiever

Sales

Client Engagement

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The Company: Amazing chance to join a company that has been around for over 26 years offering hands on training in an environment where extensive experience with distinct divisions that focus on improving lifestyle in different ways through referral-based marketing.

