Sales Consultant Insurance

Sales Consultant – Close the Deal!
We are looking for confident go getter individuals motivated by money and competitiveness. Must be tenacious and hard working with a close the deal attitude.
The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Sales Consultant to be based permanently in Sandton. This position will focus on selling quality insurance products to referral based leads. The pay range on offer for a permanent position is R5 000.00 to R5 500.00 Basic Salary + Commission earnings Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV + Matric Certificate to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Sales experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license – essential
- Committed and Stable person
- Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to make a sale
- Selling quality insurance products to referral based leads
- Fluent in English and Afrikaans
- Clear ITC
- Clear Criminal Record
Why Should You Apply?
- This is a self-driven position – what you put in is what you get out!
- No cold calling
- No field work
- No experience required
- Excellent incentive structure during training
- No claw back of commission earnings
- Paid Training program
- Flexible working hours
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- Tenacious
- Determined
- Goal Driven
- Results orientated
- Target Achiever
- Sales
- Client Engagement
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The Company: Amazing chance to join a company that has been around for over 26 years offering hands on training in an environment where extensive experience with distinct divisions that focus on improving lifestyle in different ways through referral-based marketing.