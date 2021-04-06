Sales Executive – IT Solutions at Drake International

Apr 6, 2021

Our client provides a unique IT business solution which help organisation grow and improve business processes providing solutions from network, software, internet and hardware.Requirements:

  • Diploma/Degree in relevant qualification
  • Knowledge of products and services in the IT Industry
  • Minimum 5yrs experience within in the industry (Proven track record)
  • Drivers Licence and Own Car is required

Responsibilities:

  • Fuel the overall growth of the company
  • Meet individual goals and targets that are aligned with the companies
  • Create an individual sales strategy based on agreed upon targets
  • Be able to familiarise themselves with the processes, products and services
  • Complete initial sales and technical training as required
  • Handle lead generations,
  • Cold Calling and in person visits to prospective clients
  • Establish new relationships
  • Take on existing accounts
  • Formulate concise written quotation and proposals
  • Supply management with information on requirements, issues, opportunities, threats, and potential new solutions.
  • Stay up to date with technical, sales, marketing and advertising trends.

Candidate needs to be able to confident, well organized and self-motivated and driven with good communication skills. They need to have an overall understanding of IT products and services, to analyse client requirements and be able to deliver the IT [URL Removed] you have not heard from us within 1 week of your application, please take it as your application was unsuccessful

About The Employer:

Drake International

