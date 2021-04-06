Sales Representative

The Purpose of the Role :

The Sales representative is to, keep in contact with key customers in the area.

Manage client retention and deliver new business

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:

Education

NQF level 4/5, Matric with Maths above 60%

Computer literacy Microsoft Word, Excel, E-mail

Skills:

Ability to read, write, understand and communicate in English.

Good numeracy

The ability to negotiate

Experience:

1-2 years admin experience, preferably working in FMCG sales environment

Experience in selling FMCG product for cash to customers

Valid drivers’ licence (unendorsed) essential

Own vehicle will be an advantage

General:

Expected to work over weekends and public holidays

Expected to work overtime as required

Expected to be on standby and to come in to assist in the event of absenteeism.

KEY COMPETENCIES OF THE JOB:

Quality orientation

Self-management

Integrity

Ability to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Building positive working relationships

Planning and oragnaising skills

