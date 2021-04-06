The Purpose of the Role :
The Sales representative is to, keep in contact with key customers in the area.
Manage client retention and deliver new business
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB:
Education
NQF level 4/5, Matric with Maths above 60%
Computer literacy Microsoft Word, Excel, E-mail
Skills:
Ability to read, write, understand and communicate in English.
Good numeracy
The ability to negotiate
Experience:
1-2 years admin experience, preferably working in FMCG sales environment
Experience in selling FMCG product for cash to customers
Valid drivers’ licence (unendorsed) essential
Own vehicle will be an advantage
General:
Expected to work over weekends and public holidays
Expected to work overtime as required
Expected to be on standby and to come in to assist in the event of absenteeism.
KEY COMPETENCIES OF THE JOB:
- Quality orientation
- Self-management
- Integrity
- Ability to work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Building positive working relationships
- Planning and oragnaising skills