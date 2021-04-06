Salesforce Data Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The client, within the Automotive industry, based in Johannesburg is in search of a Salesforce Data Analyst to join the team.Client DetailsThe client is a South African company that operates in the Automotive industry.DescriptionAs the Salesforce Data Analyst you will take responsibility for managing the master data set on Salesforce, developing reports and KPI’s, and troubleshooting data issues across divisions. To do well in this role you need a very fine eye for detail, experience as a data analyst, love data, and deep understanding of the popular data analysis tools and [URL Removed] addition, the Salesforce Data Analyst will be responsible for the following:

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Develop reports and analysis.

Help design and manage capacity planning data

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

Training end users on new reports and dashboards.

Providing technical expertise on data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing.

ProfileEducation & Qualifications:

Salesforce experience is not negotiable

5+ years’ experience in data driven projects / analytics / business intelligence

Strong handle of: * Microsoft Excel * SQL * Salesforce (NB) * ETL * Tableau (or another similar BI tool)

Outstanding listening skills, and ability to patiently, constructively interact with diverse stakeholders who may be experiencing challenges with the platform

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to develop easy-to-understand requirements documentation and platform reports, and to explain solution steps for complex issues

Proven ability to adjust quickly to shifting priorities, multiple demands, ambiguity and rapid change

Good facilitation and influencing skills – able to work with large groups (of varying levels of seniority from user to board level)

Must be able to set tasks with deadlines and work towards delivering within timeframes

Strong cross-functional skills (matrix structure)

Strong communication skills

Attention to detail

Work experience as a data analyst or in related field.

Ability to work with stakeholders to assess potential risks.

Ability to analyze existing tools and databases and provide software solution recommendations.

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms.

High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large scale databases.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

Understanding of addressing and metadata standards.

High-level written and verbal communication skills

Job OfferR650,000 Cost To Company per annum – R850,000 Cost To Company per annum

About The Employer:

An organisation within the Automotive industry

