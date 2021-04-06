SAP FI/CO Systems Administrator

Senior Systems Administrator required at the Sandton based Head Office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

SAP FI/CO Certification

5+ years’ experience in SAP FI/CO (modules include but are not limited to GL; Controlling; AP; AR; Banking; Treasury; Asset Accounting & Tax; Project System; Investment Management; Plant Maintenance

Advanced understanding of investigating and resolving sigma logs

Duties will include but not be limited to

Consulting and project management, utilizing required project methodologies in alliance with the business requirements identified.

Document requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, site visits, business process descriptions and business analysis.

Review, analyse and create detailed documentation of business system and user needs.

Coordinate the development of approached business and functional specifications.

Interpret customer business needs and translate into application and operational requirements.

Maintain SLA’s with regards to helpdesk.

Desired Skills:

SAP FI/CO

sigma logs

