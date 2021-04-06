SAP FI/CO Systems Administrator

Apr 6, 2021

Senior Systems Administrator required at the Sandton based Head Office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • SAP FI/CO Certification
  • 5+ years’ experience in SAP FI/CO (modules include but are not limited to GL; Controlling; AP; AR; Banking; Treasury; Asset Accounting & Tax; Project System; Investment Management; Plant Maintenance
  • Advanced understanding of investigating and resolving sigma logs

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Consulting and project management, utilizing required project methodologies in alliance with the business requirements identified.
  • Document requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, site visits, business process descriptions and business analysis.
  • Review, analyse and create detailed documentation of business system and user needs.
  • Coordinate the development of approached business and functional specifications.
  • Interpret customer business needs and translate into application and operational requirements.
  • Maintain SLA’s with regards to helpdesk.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI/CO
  • sigma logs

