SAP FI/CO Systems Administrator

Senior Systems Administrator required at the Sandton based Head Office of a national concern.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- SAP FI/CO Certification
- 5+ years’ experience in SAP FI/CO (modules include but are not limited to GL; Controlling; AP; AR; Banking; Treasury; Asset Accounting & Tax; Project System; Investment Management; Plant Maintenance
- Advanced understanding of investigating and resolving sigma logs
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Consulting and project management, utilizing required project methodologies in alliance with the business requirements identified.
- Document requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, site visits, business process descriptions and business analysis.
- Review, analyse and create detailed documentation of business system and user needs.
- Coordinate the development of approached business and functional specifications.
- Interpret customer business needs and translate into application and operational requirements.
- Maintain SLA’s with regards to helpdesk.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI/CO
- sigma logs